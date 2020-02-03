Walker County officials are hashing out a process for repairing the near 200 private roads with crumbling foundations.
According to the Texas Transportation Code, a county’s commissioners court can improve a private road within a subdivision to comply with county standards and access all or part of the costs of the improvements against the owners of the real property of the subdivision.
Now, Walker County commissioners are considering steps landowners will need to take should the county take on the maintenance of the roads.
“It’s been the history of this court that a when a private road doesn’t meet the county’s standards then it will remain private until the owners raise it to the county standards,” Commissioner Bill Daugette said. That’s not a bad policy, but the reality is that we have several roads that predate some of our subdivision ordinances. I’m not a big fan of telling taxpayers that ‘we can’t do anything.’”
Under Daugett’s proposed procedures, the requestor would be forced to deliver a petition from the majority of the property owners in the effective area to request an election. The road also must have been created prior to December 1, 2000.
The road that prompted the discussion was a near-two mile stretch of Townley Ranch Road in eastern Walker County.
“There has been a lot of concerns from property owners. We can’t get emergency services to come down the road, that means no fire trucks and no ambulances,” Townley Ranch Road property owner John Lusk told the commissioners. “We have come together as a neighborhood are are willing to do whatever we can to get the road to a point where the county will accept it.”
However, the proposal saw pushback from other commissioners.
“I’ve been here for 20-plus years and we have dealt with this ever since I came to work for the county,” Commissioner Danny Kuykendall (Pct. 1) said. “We have over 200 private roads in the county, many of which are worse than that road. I don’t know what the fix is for this, but it’s now our place to fix a road for someone else that hasn’t contributed to the cost.”
Both of the proposals were tabled for further discussion.
In other action, commissioners:
• Provided an option of no objection to Texas Grand Ranch for a variance request to not provide sidewalks on bridges. The group is proposing to build a separate pedestrian bridge.
• Accepted a pair of right-of-ways on Scales Ranch Road.
The next scheduled meeting for the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.