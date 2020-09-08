After weeks of delays, the Walker County Hospital District is scheduled to vote on a change in eligibility requirements for the local indigent care program.
Citizens will have the ability to speak about a plan from the Walker County Hospital District during a public hearing, which will cut the eligibility for its indigent care program to 50 percent of the federal poverty level, down from 100 percent. The change would affect a program that more than 300 residents in the community use.
The indigent care cut is in response to budget cutbacks after the public acquisition of Huntsville Memorial Hospital, with a projected savings of nearly $577,000.
State law requires the county to offer health care for those at 21 percent of the federal poverty line.
“Our current plan is a very rich program and allows for care outside of Walker County,” hospital district chairman Anne Karr Woodard previously told The Item. “The new plan would not only drop the percentage on the poverty level, but also limit care within Walker County limits.
Counties across Texas offer a wide array of indigent care cutoffs, with counties such as Polk and Cooke at 21 percent, while Nacogdoches County is at 60 percent and Montgomery County is at 133 percent.
The public hearing will be held via teleconference on Wednesday at 6 p.m. To participate in the hearing, call (571) 317-3129 with the access code 974-410-3129.
The changes are expected to take effect Nov. 1.
Other items on the hospital district agenda include:
• adopting the hospital district’s 2021 budget.
• approving an order to cancel the Nov. 3 election and certify re-election to candidates Anne Woodard, Jerry Larrison and Dr. Curtis Montgomery, who were all unopposed.
