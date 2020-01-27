A newly conducted review of traffic-ticket data in Walker County has found hispanic drivers make up a much higher percentage of the total stopped and ticketed.
The report, which was released Monday, used 2019 traffic data and is required by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, a state agency that strives to meet its mission of ensuring a Texas where people are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement and corrections personnel.
The TCLE report found that in Walker County last year hispanic drivers accounted for 56.5% of the traffic stops where a problem with driving or equipment was observed. However, the report states that race was known prior to the stop in only 0.77% of the stops.
Black drivers accounted for 23.7% of the stops, while white drivers were stopped 17.7% of the time.
The total hispanic population in Walker County is 18.1%, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and the white population is 72.9% and the black population is 23.4%.
According to the report, a search was conducted in 16.9% of the stops, with contraband discovered only 31.8% of the time. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office issued 242 citations throughout the year with 163 arrests.
Reports from the Huntsville Police Department and Sam Houston State University PD have not yet been submitted to TCLE.
