The U.S House impeached President Donald Trump for the second time on Wednesday afternoon, a week to the hour after supporters of Trump mobbed the U.S. Capitol and caused many members of Congress, their families and journalists to flee for their lives.
The vote was 232-197, and was party-line among the Texas delegation. All 13 of the state's Democrats voted in favor, while 22 Republicans were opposed. Several Republicans, however, said they were outraged by last week's events.
Walker County’s representative, U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, voted against the measure after he was absent during the riot, due to a positive COVID-19 test. He was back at the Capitol on Tuesday.
"Those calling for impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment in response to President Trump’s rhetoric this week are themselves engaging in intemperate and inflammatory language and calling for action that is equally irresponsible and could well incite further violence,” he said prior to Wednesday’s historic vote. “They are placing a desire for vengeance above the best interests of the country.
“We have great and important tasks to accomplish soon and we must focus on defeating COVID, rebuilding our economy and getting back to normal as quickly as possible. I am committed to working together with President-elect Biden to do just that."
Ten Republicans from outside of Texas voted in favor of impeachment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.