Rep. Ernest Bailes to be guest speaker at Republican Women luncheon

Texas House Representative Ernest Bailes (R- District 18) will be the guest speaker at the Walker County Republican Women’s luncheon meeting on Monday September 16.
During the town hall, which kicks off with a meet and greet at 11 a.m., Rep. Bailes will cover major bills passed during the 86th Legislative Session, which adjourned in May. The event, which is open to the public, begins with a meet and greet, a brief business meeting, lunch catered by Schlotzsky’s, followed by the program.
"I am thankful for the progress we have made this session, and I'm ready to get back to the district to continue working with the constituents of HD 18 to build on what we've accomplished this year,” Bailes said following the session. “There's never a shortage of work to be done.”
At the top of the priority list for the House was the need to improve the state’s system of paying for public education. With the passage of House Bill 3, the basic allotment per student was significantly increased, over $5 billion was provided in statewide property tax relief, and recapture payments were reduced by 47%, or an astounding $3.6 billion.
Retired teachers were not forgotten with the passage of HB 1 and SB 500, which will provide a 13th check as well as make TRS actuarially sound.
"It's not a secret I have a family full of educators, and I answer to them when I come home each session," Bailes said of the need for transformative education reform in Texas.
The property tax system was addressed in Senate Bill 2, increasing transparency by providing more accessible information to property owners, and lowering the voter approval rate for most taxing units to 3.5%. The bill will work in tandem with the ‘Texas Plan’ for school finance to provide billions of dollars in property tax relief.
During the 86th Legislature, Bailes served on the committees for corrections and energy resources. He represents Liberty, San Jacinto and Walker County.
The town hall meeting on September 16 will take place inside Gibbs Hall on the lower level of the Walker Education Center, 1409 19th Street.
For more information, or to pre-pay for lunch, please contact Katy Russell at (832)795-7032 or Terry Stivers at (936)661-0525. Purchase of a lunch is optional and not required to attend.
