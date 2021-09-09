Rep. Ernest Bailes preparing for third special session

Republicans in America's largest conservative state for years racked up victories under the slogan “Keep Texas Red,” a pledge to quash a coming blue wave that Democrats argued was inevitable given shifting demographics.
Now, those population transformations have arrived, with the 2020 census confirming that the state got bigger, more suburban and far more diverse. Yet a more apt state GOP rallying cry for today might be “Make Texas Even Redder."
Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he will convene a third special legislative session at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, with the key agenda item being an attempt to redraw the boundaries for state and federal legislative districts.
It’s a duty that local state representative Ernest Bailes relishes.
"The redistricting process happens every 10 years in order to ensure state officials are representative of the rapidly changing Texas population," Rep. Ernest Bailes said. "All three counties I represent have experienced growth, and I am looking forward to being present for this unique process."
Other items on the Sept. 20 agenda includes:
• Legislation creating appropriations from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
• Measures forbidding a student from competing in athletic competitions designated for the sex
opposite of the student's sex at birth.
• Legislation addressing a state or local government's ability to mandate the COVID-19
vaccine.
• Legislation similar to SB 474, introduced and vetoed during the 87th regular session,
preventing the unlawful restraint of a dog.
