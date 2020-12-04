Rep. Ernest Bailes files bill to encourage employers to recognize Veterans Day

AUSTIN - State Representative Ernest Bailes filed House Concurrent Resolution 6 this week to encourage employers to provide service members flexibility in celebrating Veterans Day, including allowing them the day off in appreciation for their service. Honoring veterans continues to be a priority for Bailes in the upcoming 87th legislative session.
Bailes decided to file the resolution after being contacted by a constituent and veteran who had concerns regarding required professional development meetings held on Veterans Day, which prevented him from celebrating a day meant to honor his service.
"While we will never be able to adequately thank those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom, this is a notable way to help acknowledge their service," Bailes said. "If workplaces have the ability to do so, I encourage them to extend thanks to their veteran employees by extending a day off."
Veterans Day is one of eleven congressionally recognized federal holidays, including Inauguration Day every four years. Federal employees are traditionally given paid time off, with states and private businesses left to determine their own response.
Elected in 2016, Bailes represents House District 18, including Liberty, San Jacinto, and Walker counties. Bailes, a lifelong rancher and agriculturalist, was raised on his family’s dairy and beef cattle operation in East Texas. He grew up in Shepherd and earned his B.S. from Texas A&M University in 2004.
Ernest and his wife, Courtney live in Shepherd, Texas with their two sons, "Cinco" and Rigby. Both sons attend Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD where Courtney is a school teacher. Ernest is active in the community and serves on various boards, including the San Jacinto County Fair Association, San Jacinto County Farm Bureau, and the SISD Technology Advisory Committee.
