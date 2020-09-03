Beginning a health journey can seem like an insurmountable challenge to some, however, one local business aims to remove intimidation by creating a welcoming and supportive environment for everyone to enjoy through its farmhouse chic downtown nutrition club.
Square One Nutrition – set to open in downtown Huntsville this month – is one of many Herbalife Nutrition Clubs to sweep the nation in recent years.
Herbalife is a global nutrition supplement company selling meal-replacement protein shakes, as well as caffeinated teas, energy drinks, aloes and fitness nutrition products through their independent entrepreneurial distributors. The nutrition clubs strictly use only Herbalife products while offering socializing opportunities, as well as educational and coaching sessions for nutrition and weight management.
“Everything is all natural and everything is sweetened with Stevia, so it’s very good for you and you don’t have to feel guilty about it walking out,” Square One Nutrition owner Peyton Shelton said.
Shelton uses the Herbalife supplements as a starting point that she builds off to create her own beverage recipes to serve in the club.
Her passion to start her own business at just 23 years-old stems from always searching for a way to lose weight and never finding a place where she felt comfortable or fit in during her journey. Especially as a college student at Sam Houston State University, Shelton felt that health conscious businesses she came across were either catered towards older individuals or for “skinny” people who were already well into their fitness journey. She needed a place to feel comfortable as someone just beginning.
“Everybody’s different, but I’ve really worked hard this month to be on my own journey right before we opened, so I could tell people and be my own advocate for it,” Shelton said, adding that she lost a significant amount of weight in August after using her products twice a day every day for a month.
“I want everyone to feel welcome and like they can do it. This will be a place where they can come in and I’ll probably have some certain goals and we’ll have weekly challenges for people that want to participate,” Shelton said.
The owner notes that while she is not a licensed nutritionist, she has participated in extensive training from Herbalife on how to meet weight loss goals with their products.
However, Square One will not focus solely for weight loss management, but on being a fun hangout for anyone to enjoy with the option to join in on their nutritional challenges and educational opportunities. Free wifi will be available for those who need to work on homework and cozy couches for those who just want to visit in a calming, stylish environment.
“I’m hoping for it to be a hangout spot … just really happy and good vibes everywhere. We’ll be playing music and we just want people to feel welcome no matter who it is,” Shelton said.
Square One Nutrition’s grand opening will coincide with the Downtown Business Alliance’s Sip n’ Shop event on September 12. Square One Nutrition will be located in part of the old Patio building at 1111 University Avenue and will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
