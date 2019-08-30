Red light running deaths hit 10-Year high

Texas is among the nation's deadliest states in terms of red light running deaths, but local authorities are doing their part to keep our community safe.
A recent study by AAA Texas found that between 2008 and 2017, 971 traffic deaths were caused by drivers running red lights. Per capita, Texas is tied with Kentucky for the sixth highest rate of red light deaths, with Arizona having the highest rate and New Hampshire with the lowest.
“Huntsville is growing and especially when school is in session, we are vulnerable to these types of accidents,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We all have places to be, but there is no reason to gamble with yours or anyone else’s lives.”
Red light deaths are at a 10-year high, with a 28% increase since 2012. Two people are killed each day in the US because of red light running deaths. Passengers, cyclists and pedestrians are the most at risk for these types of deaths.
“We see an increase in these accidents when school is in session and a decrease when it is not,” Barnes added. “The most important step when driving is to be calm and patient.”
Several steps that are recommended to curb these accidents, including preparing to stop, using good judgement, tapping your brakes and driving defensively. It is also recommended that drivers lift their foot from the accelerator and position it over the brake when entering an intersection.
When traveling near intersections, pedestrians and cyclists are cautioned to wait and ensure all cars are stopped, stay alert and listen, make sure they are visible and make eye contact. Pedestrians and cyclists should ensure they take out headphones when near an intersection and wear reflective clothing at night.
“Defensive driving is crucial for safety and prevents accidents everyday,” Barnes said. “You always need to be alert and never assume you know what another driver is thinking.
Do not try and beat a red light, stop. We do not have red light cameras, but our officers are always looking out for unsafe drivers and we want to keep our community safe.”
