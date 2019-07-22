A near four-year project to preserve historical court records and improve public access is nearing its complete.
The Walker County District Clerk’s office has been working to preserve and digitize over 50,000 files at the courthouse and the Sam Houston Library, with officials saying the project is nearing a end.
“We have been making great progress in scanning in the old records,” District Clerk Robyn Flowers said. “We have had a clerk working at the university library for almost four years taking the old documents, laying them out on a flatbed scanner then putting the documents in an acid-free folder to ensure their preservation.”
Flowers added that her office is currently getting all of the records inside the courthouse and scanning them into the system. The project is funded through a $5 archival fee, that was once again renewed by the Walker County Commissioners Court on Monday.
According to the Texas Government Code, a county may adopt an archival fee that will be added to cost for the filing of a suit, including an appeal from an inferior court or a cross-section, counterclaim, intervention, contempt action, motion for a new trial or third party petition.
After reducing and or reproducing these records the district clerk plans to utilize the space for the growing number of cases occurring daily.
“We have many records that have to be kept forever, and that number grows daily,” Flowers added.
The district clerk office holds over 400 index books with 50,000 plus files related to civil and criminal actions that have occurred throughout the history of Walker County.
Commissioners OK security upgrades
The Walker County Commissioners Court gave the green light to a bid of $28,462.02 with Siemens Industry, Inc. for security upgrades on the second level of the Walker County Annex. The bid will add camera entry at all of the offices on the second floor, which includes offices for the constable, auditors and purchasing.
“In today’s world it is sad that we have to do this, but I’m more comfortable airing on the side of caution,” Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) said.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for July 29 at 1:30 p.m.
