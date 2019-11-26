Situated cozily between the cities of Dallas and Houston with a major thoroughfare basically dissecting the county, traffic in and around Huntsville likely will start to pick up today as travelers hit the roads for the holidays.
Law enforcement officers are reminding motorists to stay aware of the increased traffic and react or respond accordingly.
“As we gather with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, you will play a key role in keeping everyone safe as you travel on our roadways this holiday,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We urge drivers to celebrate the holiday responsibly by obeying traffic laws and monitoring weather conditions when traveling. DPS Troopers will also work to protect Texans by increasing traffic enforcement over Thanksgiving.”
AAA Texas projects more than 3.8 million Texans will journey 50 miles or more away from home by automobile this Thanksgiving holiday period, a 2.5 percent increase over last year. Drivers should prepare for congested roadways, plan alternate routes before leaving and take simple steps to save on fuel.
“Nearly 3.8 million Texans will hit the roadways to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, which is the second highest amount since AAA began forecasting Thanksgiving holiday travel in 2000,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers are expected to see similar gas prices compared to last Thanksgiving; however, pump price fluctuations are possible through the end of the month.”
Police agencies across the country will be out on the roads trying to help ensure safety for everyone using them, McGraw said.
During the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday, DPS Troopers issued more than 74,000 traffic citations and warnings, including 956 seat belt and child safety restraint citations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 337 DWI arrests, 244 fugitive arrests and 213 felony arrests.
