Recognizing those who protect, inspire the Huntsville community

2020 has been a uniquely challenging and difficult year. But despite the hardship, chaos and loss, Walker County has a lot to be proud of and a lot of people who went above and beyond.
Front line workers continue to put their lives on the line each and every day, while teachers went above and beyond to keep their students safe. But that wasn’t enough for Walker County, which also witnessed poll workers provide one of the smoothest elections in county history, while local activists stood up against racial injustice.
There are a lot of people to thank for their work protecting and uplifting their neighbors and the community this year.
Here are just some of the people that stepped up in 2020.
HEALTH CARE WORKERS
For most hospital staff and nurses, 2020 has been the hardest year of their lives.
They have been pushed to the brink. But they have suited up, dug in and held on. They have risked their own lives and health to see us through this tragic year of 2020, the year of COVID-19.
People like Linda Lawson, the chief nursing officer at Huntsville Memorial Hospital, have seen it all this year. Her team of nurses, along with a multitude of local doctors and EMT’s have gone above and beyond all year to combat a virus that continues to rapidly spread across Walker County.
“When we started, there was a lot of fear of the unknown,” Lawson said. “There wasn’t a rulebook for COVID-19 and this pandemic. Every day, we were struggling with CDC changing the rules, the Texas Department of State Health would change the rules, we would get everybody in the right PPE and they would change the rules again, so it was just constant fear of the unknown, what’s changing next and everything else.”
NIA, MUSTAPHA AND JULES WILLIAMS
After a lifetime of discrimination and inspired by their father, one local family has become a prominent figure in the Huntsville Black Lives Matter movement.
Like so many people across the country, Nia, Mustapha and Jules felt anguish, anger and pain after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by Minneapolis police officers in May.
The trio helped form the Black Lives Matter: Huntsville alliance against injustice and racism group, and has protested racial inequality, along with the Confederate monument, for months.
“I’d go in the store and I always get dirty looks because me and my girlfriend are just walking, shopping and these white people look at us in disgusted ways, because they literally hate to see the white hand in the black man’s hand. They don’t stand for equality,” Mustapha said. “We have to stress the issue that this racist stuff is real, it’s really real.”
ELECTION WORKERS
With the highest voter turnout in Walker County history, 2020 could have been chaotic. However, due to the efforts of election officers Diana McRae and Julie Cooper and over a hundred poll workers, Walker County held the largest and safest elections in history with almost no glitches.
A big assist went towards the implementation of the countywide polling program, which allowed voters to vote at the polling place of their choosing.
“We weren’t going to implement the program until 2021, but because of COVID the program really helped us assist the citizens more than we could have ever imagined,” McRae said in November.
WALKER COUNTY TEACHERS
A school year unlike any other.
That is a statement that education officials have said time and time again about 2020, which is something that will continue into 2021. Teachers have faced more challenges and put in more hours than ever before.
Schools were forced to abruptly shift to online learning in March and then returned in the fall to a mixture of online and in-person teaching. Teachers have been charged with keeping their students safe while managing their own fears of contracting COVID-19.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, both Huntsville ISD and New Waverly ISD have struggled with staffing due to many teachers being out because of quarantines. At times, that resulted in short-term transitions to a full remote education model.
Throughout all of this, COVID-19 has been held to a minimum at area school districts thanks to increased sanitation efforts and mask orders.
“Huntsville ISD employees have worked extremely hard this year to provide a quality education and all related support services to the children of Huntsville,” district superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “These unprecedented times during the pandemic have created heavier workloads and unique challenges for every work group, and our employees have delivered, as expected, like champions.”