The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals with multiple charges on Tuesday, after deputies responded to reports of a person with a weapon at a local business, located in the 2200 block of US 190.
While Deputies were en-route, dispatch advised that a Hispanic male left the scene driving a blue GMC pick-up on US 190. A Sheriff’s Office deputy observed the pick-up recklessly head westbound on US 190 and initiated his patrol vehicle siren and emergency lights, but the vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in an unsafe way.
After a two-mile pursuit, the driver finally came to a stop in the 1900 block of US 190. When Deputies approached the vehicle, the distinct odor of marijuana emitted from the vehicle, which led to a further investigation and search of the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, drug paraphernalia, individual baggies of marijuana, two semi-automatic pistols, and a 12 gauge shotgun were found in the vehicle. Out of the three occupants in the vehicle, one occupant claimed ownership on a semi-automatic pistol, denying ownership on all other items.
26 year-old Pablo Castillo, 20 year-old Tabitha Zamudio and 24 year-old Giavante Opranozie were placed under arrest and transported to the Walker County Jail.
Castillo is currently being held for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, evading arrest with a vehicle and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Castillo was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 on April 15, 2016 and had received two years’ confinement and five years’ probation.
Zamudio is currently being held for two outstanding municipal warrants for failure to appear and failure to stop or report an accident, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a weapon.
Oparanozie is currently being held for two outstanding municipal warrants for violation of promise to appear and driving without a license, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a weapon.
