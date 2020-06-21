Rebuilding trust in the community

Amidst a few weeks of national protests and news coverage, a new coalition has picked up significant steam in moving forward to change the dynamic between law enforcement and the Huntsville community.
It started with a simple discussion between two church ministers at the beginning of this tumultuous year. In wake of growing national tensions surrounding race, First United Methodist Church minister Jason Copes and fellow minister Colton Curry began digging into the topic of racism and its relation to the Bible.
A conversation between friends quickly grew to bringing together the primarily white congregation of First United Methodist Church with the entirely black congregation of St. Paul United Methodist Church, with a class discussing systemic racism.
“My heart grieved as I listened to some of the members or attendees of the class discuss racism and specifically police brutality in America … My response, rather than go into rage, was to go into prayer,” Community Peace Coalition founder and chairperson Jason Copes said.
“God really put it on my heart to found a coalition where people from different backgrounds, organizations, institutions and in the community can come together and reason with one another, even specifically concerning policing.”
Following George Floyd’s now infamous death at the end of May, riots and protests across the nation have inspired significant change, signaling that while fleeting in the past, the Black Lives Matter movement is now undeniable.
As a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of 46 year-old Floyd for nearly nine minutes, ultimately ending his life over a fraudulent $20 bill, a spotlight was suddenly strewn across a broken policing system obscured in the shadows for far too long. For many, Floyd’s death was the last straw leading to a call for change.
Talks of police reform rippled across the major cities, however the movement’s strength is only solidified by it’s reach into rural America, specifically, the historically oppressive territory of East Texas. What most thought to be farfetched dreams of police reform in Texas may actually be coming true.
“Here in America, historic change has always begun on a local level,” Copes said.
The minister references Martin Luther King beginning as a local town minister in Montgomery, where he was able to lead a small, local movement in boycotting. Of course, his effective non-violent strategy leadership style led to a national movement remembered today.
As protests continue to surge from metropolitan hubs to rural America, Copes recognized that in order to achieve national police reform, it all begins with strong local roots.
The Community Peace Coalition was born to rebuild trust between the community and local law enforcement while opening a clear line of transparency and communication that runs both ways.
“The goal here is not just for the community to have a voice to the police, but also for the police to have a voice to the community to unify rather than to vilify the police” Copes said.
It’s not a new concept for the area, according to NAACP member Richard Watkins.
Watkins is likely the only remaining member of the Huntsville Police Promotion and Review Board that was active in the early 1980’s, formed by the city of Huntsville and the City Council at the time.
“We were responsible for reviewing police department candidates for promotion, and we were responsible for reviewing any additional situations that might have needed the community’s review,” Watkins said.
It was a “win-win” for the city’s police department and the community. Confidence was built on both ends knowing that a civilian board was involved in the police department with an honest set of eyes watching their activities and evaluating their professionalism and futures.
“It was an effective process and I believe that the community benefitted in total by having a safeguard,” Watkins said.
However, the reason behind the board’s slow dissolution after a change in police chiefs and city management remains a mystery to Watkins.
“We had a lot of complaints after that committee dissolved and we had to work our way through that … no organization is perfect, but those were some rough times. There was some real tension between the police department, not just the Huntsville Police Department, but all law enforcement in Walker County,” Watkins said.
Three decades later, Watkins is perfectly poised to pick up where he left off, leading the revamped Citizens Accountability Review Committee that will increase transparency and hold the police accountable to the community. The committee proposes the ability to review profiles to ensure that officers are not getting away with repeated offenses as well as the power to review and have a voice on promotions.
The CPC legal delegation team overseen by local attorneys will first be tasked with drafting the legislation to propose the Citizens Accountability Review Committee to the City Council for approval.
“Anytime that you have a coalition, better involvement brings about greater opportunities for understanding. The way things are in the world today, it can only enhance the transparency and enhance community involvement in supporting the police department,” Watkins said.
A community outreach team led by former College Station policeman Matthew Johnson will organize engagement events and activities that will build relationships between law enforcement and the community, breaking down walls and stigmas.
“The vision of the Community Peace Coalition is to establish and foster stronger relationships between the local community and police in order to secure peaceful and safe policing with regard for human dignity. The goal there being, that policemen won’t be focused on enforcing law, but it’s that they will focus on ensuring citizen’s rights and that their human rights are being protected and served. Thereby, tension, escalation and fear can be decreased because that’s what we’re seeing a lot of in our community,” Copes said.
CPC proposes distributing surveys to be completed by the entire community and the police to build a better understanding of what is needed from both sides. Education is also a priority for the coalition to educate the police about the community’s feelings and for the community to be educated about how policing works and what their expectations of law enforcement should be.
“This is framework so that everyone can participate and so everyone’s voice can be heard, including the police. I think that’s very important and it makes this coalition very unique,” Copes said.
A common ground understanding for both sides will hopefully form a trust between the two that will create a safer enforcement procedure.
“The mission of this coalition is to seek not just relationships, but policies that will help our community. We want to be preventative rather than reactive to crime, violence and brutality,” Copes said. “Everything we do should be geared towards building trust between the community and the police.”
The Community Peace Coalition is planning to go before City Council for approval in the near future.
