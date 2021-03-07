After nearly four decades, an organization with the community’s voices at heart is set to be reprised for the area this spring, with the support of city leaders.
The Community Peace Coalition has been in the works since the summer with the sole goal of focusing on building trust and accountability between the community and Walker County’s law enforcement, building off of the successes of the Huntsville Police Promotion and Review Board that was active in the early 1980’s.
However, as CPC nears its official launch on April 1, the coalition is broadening its sights to include uplifting the underserved in the community through advocacy and resource allocation, while continuing to serve as a liaison between city leaders and the community.
“I think coalitions are the future of unity and Americanism. I think when you look at a community of people, it has to operate through coalescing and working together. I think there is so much turmoil in our country because of a lack of people working together or being willing to trust each other,” Community Peace Coalition founder and chairperson Jason Copes said.
Breaking down barriers, rebuilding trust and progression for the city is no simple task. Part of the problem, according to Copes, is a large social divide, not just between races, but on a socio-economic scale, as well as in regards to the hierarchy of a “prison-city” mindset. Copes believes these disparities to be chartered into the community’s laws, policies and procedures, and hopes to look at ways to create space and opportunities for individuals with less to pursue more, starting with having their voices heard.
“When you talk about changing policy for people, I think it’s so important for the people to be involved and have a voice in that,” Copes said.
“They’re going to force a dialogue and we need more of that where people can build trust with community leaders and the justice system in the community, because our community is built around the justice system in more ways than one,” said Reverend Dave Smith, executive director at the Good Shepherd Mission.
Newly partnered with the Good Shepherd Mission and taking residence in office space at the facility, CPC is embedded in one of the most overlooked areas of Huntsville. Copes hopes their new home will allow the coalition to be better attuned to the needs of the community and will be seen as a safe and trustworthy place to address disputes, complaints or grievances for resolution.
With hopes of launching the coalition in full effect come April 1, fundraising is underway to allow its staff to commit their full time to the vision and mission of CPC. “Peace Partners,” or donors, are asked for monthly commitments of $25, or any amount that can be afforded, to maintain their research team that helps bring legitimacy to claims. The funds will also sustain a team of lawyers prepared to lend legal council and advice reviewing public policy changes that need to occur, and advising how to pursue those actions in a way that doesn’t disrupt other systems or violate the trust with the city.
“It’s such sensitive work being a coalition, because you don’t want to overpower either side of the people,” Copes said. “I want to give people hope and I think when we give people hope through the Community Peace Coalition, that’s when you’ll see a fully transformed community.”
CPC is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Good Shepherd Mission, located at 1005 Martin Luther King Dr in Huntsville.
