Ready for school

Molding the minds of future generations is not for the weary.
Throw in a virus that spreads silently amongst adolescents, with the possibility for deadly outcomes, and an educator’s calling can be put to the test.
Teachers across the nation have expressed fear and urgency to not return to classrooms this fall as recent national polls reveal that many teachers feel a lack of support and adequate preparation from their school districts. However, Huntsville’s team of exemplary educators are not only up for the task, but eager to return to their students under the leadership of Huntsville ISD.
“The district has been so amazing in preparing not only us, but our community as far as what school is going to look like,” Estella Stewart Elementary School principal Kimberly Fox said. “They’ve done an amazing job thinking through all sorts of scenarios of what could possibly happen and what ideas they have to solve those and I think we have a really good plan in place.”
Huntsville ISD faculty and staff returned to campus Thursday to prepare for classes beginning August 19.
“I’m pretty excited to jump back in and get these kids back on track after everything that has happened since March. I definitely miss my kids,” Huntsville Elementary School teacher Suzanna Salazar said.
With around two months left in the 2019-20 school year, teachers had to alter their end of year plans as schools closed indefinitely following spring break, leading to virtual lessons that would set the precedent for the 2020-21 school year.
Parents and students were given three options on approaching the return to school – attending in-person classes as usual, participating in real-time structured classes virtually from home and online classes that allow for flexibility outside of normal school hours.
“Whether we teach in person or remotely, our all will be given and our students will still receive the best education we can give,” Salazar said.
While it’s still early, Mance Park Middle School principal Josh Campbell and Scott Johnson Elementary School principal Shannon Williams note that so far, the majority of their students have opted for face-to-face learning this school year.
However, for those attending in-person classes, day-to-day activities will look a little different. The Texas Medical Association recently ranked sending children to school as a moderate risk situation for COVID-19 exposure. Heightened guidelines for social distancing and sanitation have been put in place for the safety of returning students and teachers.
“I am just as concerned going back to school as I am when I have to go out into the public such as to any of the local stores,” Huntsville High School teacher Cindy Gallen said.
“The guidelines will be tough to enforce, especially when it comes to teaching the younger students. I think this is where the whole, ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ will come into play,” Mance Park Middle School teacher Bre’Neka O’Bryant said.
As more is asked of the district’s teachers, they are more than ready for the task, however, many note that support is needed from the community and parents to ensure a successful school year.
“This is when we need parents to really help out our district by educating their kid(s) on the importance of wearing a mask, washing their hands frequently, and if they don’t feel well to please keep them at home,” Gallen said.
“At the end of the day, students, teachers and parents are all on the same team. We will all work together to get through this and ensure our students can be successful,” O’Bryant said.