Rare plane makes pit stop at Huntsville airport

A rare and iconic British WWII fighter aircraft made an unexpected maintenance stop at Bruce Brothers Huntsville Regional Airport on Friday as it makes its way across the globe.
Earlier this month, two intrepid aviators — Matt Jones and Steve Brooks — started their journey to fly a 1943 Silver Spitfire MK.IX around the world, taking in some of the most famous landmarks on the planet from the Grand Canyon in the West to the snow-capped peak of Mount Fuji in the East.
The Spitfire is regarded as a UK treasure and an emblem of freedom across the globe. The Silver Spitfire expedition aims to promote the ‘Best of British’ worldwide showcasing the nation’s heritage in engineering excellence, and an aircraft that changed the course of history.
“The expedition will reunite the Spitfire with the many countries that owe their freedom, at least in part, to this iconic aircraft,” Jones and Brooks said in a release. “The unmistakable sight and sound of this aircraft once again gracing the skies aims to inspire future generations more than eighty years after R.J. Mitchell’s timeless design first graced the skies.”
“In the great tradition of exploration, we seek to challenge ourselves by setting out to complete a trip that has never been attempted. By pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in this iconic single-engined aircraft we hope to climb ‘a pilot’s Everest’”
The trip, which will see the duo travel over 27,000 miles and visit over 30 regions, has planned stops across the United States throughout the month of August. The journey is expected to be completed in early December.
