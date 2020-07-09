Rare photo exhibit on display at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum

“The Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker Exhibit, A Woman of Two Worlds and a Man in Two Worlds” is a traveling exhibit of rarely seen photos of Quanah and Cynthia Ann Parker. The photo exhibit is currently on display until September 27 in the exhibit gallery at the Katy & E. Don Walker, Sr. Education Center, a part of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum Complex in Huntsville, Texas.
Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker are two important names in U.S. frontier history. Much can be learned from the dramatic story of these two courageous individuals. In 1836, a Comanche raiding party took Cynthia Ann from her family. Over the following years, she became wife to a Comanche chief and mother to children, including Quanah. After Texas Rangers took Cynthia Ann back, Quanah became one of the most important Comanche leaders in both war and peace.
The photo exhibit tells this story of their lives caught between two different worlds. The Lakes Trail Region views this traveling exhibit as a way to educate visitors about their lives.
Several individuals and organizations are involved in this effort. Douglas Harman, board member of the Lakes Trail Region, and Clara Ruddell of Historic Photograph Research and Consulting, worked with the Lakes Trail Program to put this exhibit together.
Clara Ruddell is the principal researcher assembling the photo materials. The Redstone Visual Impression Company, through its graphic designer Paula Abney, created the exhibit materials for display. Many organizations and individuals have assisted in making available photos and information, which have gone into the creation of the exhibit.
The museum is also giving special recognition to the Comanche Nation and the many members of the Parker family for keeping this story alive and sharing materials and information. Ben Tahmahkera, great-great grandson of Quanah, has provided special inspiration for the project. This exhibit is the beginning of an effort to bring more attention to the important Native American heritage in our region and the The Texas Trail of Fame is sponsoring the exhibit.
The Texas Lakes Trail Region is one of the ten Heritage Trail Regions created through the Texas Historical Commission. For more information about the exhibit and exhibit gallery hours, which are currently Tuesday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., contact Megan Buro, museum marketing coordinator at 936-294-3839 or email mlb044@shsu.edu.
