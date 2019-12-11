Ranking: Sam Houston State among state's most affordable colleges

Huntsville hosts one of the state’s most affordable universities for a bachelor's degree, according to a recent ranking at AffordableSchools.net.
Sam Houston State University ranked No. 8 in the Lone Star State, with scores based on the average cost of attendance, student-to-faculty ratio and graduation rates. The university boasts an annual in-state yearly tuition price of $8,296, a student-to-faculty ratio of 21:1 and a 52% graduation rate.
“We are pleased to be recognized as one of the most affordable schools,” said SHSU President Dana Hoyt. “This ranking looks at top factors for students when making a college choice, and at Sam Houston State, are areas where we are focused to ensure success for students in the classroom and in the workforce.”
With a student body of more than 21,000, SHSU confers cheap undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees as well as graduate and professional certificates in more than 170 areas of study through eight colleges and schools, the study says.
Students looking for an affordable degree in Texas can choose from traditional on-campus classes as well as online.
The home of the Bearkats has earned nationwide praise for its education, mathematics, fine arts, business, and criminal justice programs, and U.S. News & World Report ranks its online education degrees among the best in the nation. The 316-acre campus boasts any opportunities for involvement, including recreational and intramural sports, Greek life, and more than 250 student clubs and organizations.
Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in Odessa and Sul Ross State University in Alpine were ranked at the top of the list. Sam Houston State was the highest ranking school in Texas with an enrollment of over 20,000 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.