Radio M.A.S.H. returns for 15th year

HUNTSVILLE — Children and toys are a natural combination during the holidays, but not every child is lucky enough to have presents waiting.
However, for 15 years an initiative from local radio stations KSAM and KHVL has sought to fill the need for struggling families in the Huntsville and Walker County area.
The annual Radio M.A.S.H. (Make A Smile Happen) toy and food drive will return Dec. 1-2 from the H-E-B parking lot in Huntsville. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, the radio stations will broadcast under giant Army tents, while collecting unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items, pet supplies and monetary donations.
“For 15 years we have been blessed to be a part of a community that has supported this great cause,” said Tim Johnson, the marketing manager for KSAM and KHVL.
The event will benefit Santa’s Helpers — a toy distribution run by Wesley United Methodist Church and Good Shepherd Mission that hands out gifts to nearly 500 area children. Other beneficiaries are Huntsville ISD social services, Good Shepherd Mission, SAAFE House, Huntsville Family YMCA and the Rita B. Huff Humane Society.
“As Huntsville’s hometown radio stations we feel it’s important to support these organizations, and we know that with the pandemic the need is more than it has ever been,” Johnson added. “Last year we had a record number of donations and we are hoping to top that this year.”
More information on Radio M.A.S.H. can be found online at www.ksam1017.com.
