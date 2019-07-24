Race and national security -- Part II

After a delay from my previous article on,”Race and National Security”, I have decided that the current race situation in America and the racist rants coming from the president, have surfaced strong emotions from me on situations and experiences that I thought had long pasted. I know now that my experiences growing up in Huntsville, Texas,under a jim crow society, had only been covered up by the many positives in my life over the years.
I have tried to maintain a positive outlook and look for the better America; the country that I gladly served in the military for and shed blood for and the society that I have tried to serve through my service to all other persons in this Country. In spite of this continuous effort; hatred, anger, hostility and racism have reared their ugly heads in a way that has caused me to reflect on those awful experiences that I had as an African American growing up in this community and this Nation, that I loved in spite of its self.
Reading the front page article in the Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Huntsville Item about the Huntsville Fire Station No.2 on Sam Houston Avenue being closed for upgrades to a new facility, reminded me about the true history of that fire station. HFD Captain Darren Parker stated,” Originally the building was constructed as a locker and shower facility for the city swimming pool. The pool was just feet in front of the building where the current apparatus bay sits. This site was also home to the city pool until 1950 when it was closed.”
The story doesn’t end there. The reason the pool was not just closed , but poured full of cement , was to not allow the pool to be integrated. Previously, the city officials used tax funds to dig a stock pond in the emancipation park for African Americans to use as their swimming pool. A number of Black Youths almost drowned in this snake infested muddy pond. When the Civil Rights Movement progressed, again, the city officials filled the public swimming with cement , using tax funds.
The previously described situation is just one of many racist situations that occurred in Huntsville, Walker County.I don’t have sufficient time nor space to describe all of those experiences that African Americans had in Huntsville, ranging from being denied public services like admittance to the hospital to abuse by law enforcement and the criminal justice system.
Let us fast forward to the racial situation in Walker County today.
I will refer to the Thursday, July 11th Huntsville Item’s front page report on, “Census data shows July 2018 snapshot “.The article points out that African Americans account for 23.4% of the county population. I ask the question; how many elected public offices in Huntsville, Walker County do not have a single African American employee? How many African American county law enforcement officers have you seen on patrol?Does the Huntsville School District’s administration and professional staff reflect the racial makeup of the students?Why does Walker County have 23.1% of its population living in poverty compared to the national average of 12.3% ? Why is there such a large negative difference in African American students academic performance ? Again, I can go on and on with negative examples.
This community has allowed those persons that we elected to not be the kinds of examples needed to provide an environment of true diversity. These persons range from local to national leaders.
What does all of this have to do with National Security? When we see national hate groups increase in numbers because they feel that they have support in the White House along with no real challenges from other elected officials . When there is little or no outcry from a majority of Americans about the increase in hate crimes, when we see persons coming to this country for safety and a better life and they are treated less than animals, then we also see more people joining forces with our national enemies. When our president has more appreciation for dictators than for our elected officials , our Democratic way of life is hanging in the balance by a small thread.
I have never been an alarmist by I currently have serious concerns about the security of America.
I personally know people who voted for this president without knowing his true history. They didn’t know that he is the son of a klansman. They didn’t know that he lost one of this nation’s largest discrimination law suits for refusing to rent to African Americans.They didn’t know that he refused to serve in the military , at least four times during the Vietnam War.
Maybe they did know these facts but just didn’t care. Maybe some Americans liked what he was saying in a hateful manor about minorities. Maybe they wanted him to turn back the clock of progress and return to the olden days.
It is beyond my understanding as why so many , apparently good hearted people, will not speak out about all of the unjust actions being implemented by this administration.
It truly breaks my heart to see how, primarily our children, are being treated on the Southern Border. With the exception of Native Americans and Slaves, every one else migrated to this country. As far as anyone going back to someplace else, I don’t think so. Ex-Slaves tried to go back to Africa after the Civil War but this government stopped them.
I pray that we don’t become so distracted by all of the craziness going on in America that we loose sight of what America was designed to do and to be. George Washington put it in real terms when he said,”The power under the Constitution will always be in the people. It is entrusted for certain limited period, to representatives of their own choosing; and whenever it is executed contrary to their interest, or not agreeable to their wishes , their servants can and undoubtedly will be recalled.”
