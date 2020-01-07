Q&A: Russell Humphrey talks challenges, goals for first term on city council

Newly-elected Huntsville City Council Member Russell Humphrey is wrapping up his first couple of months in his new position.
Humphrey, a Huntsville resident for nearly 42 years and councilmember for Ward 2, a retired businessman, who obtained nearly 15 years of work in city and county government. He took over the position from his wife Tish, after she termed-out.
This week, Humphrey sat down with The Item to look ahead on his first term and what he thinks about the future of Huntsville.
Q: What are some things that you are looking to accomplish in your first term?
A: My main goal is to do nothing more than represent the community, and make every decision I can as if I have a spotlight on me.
A big issue that I will see in my first term is with the bond issues. I would like nothing more than work to get those done. That was a huge accomplishment for the community to get that done.
The rest of my ideas are probably pipe dreams, but as I go down this journey I hope that we can address some of them.
Q: In your view, what are some of the biggest issues affecting the city of Huntsville?
A: To try and get citizens more engaged in day-to-day stuff is big. There are things designed for community input, rather its by contacting your council person, come to a meeting or come to a workshop. I would like to see citizens take a few steps closer and weigh in on things. There are lots of things that the council does to where if we had more citizens input it would make our decisions on council a better fit to the community. Nobody says anything until it goes left, when they wanted it to go right.
Q: What are some things that the city of Huntsville should do to prepare for population growth?
A: One of the biggest steps as already happened with the city’s recent annexation. I think it was monumental. When that new interstate is built this town is going to explode. There is going to be so much development coming in here that it is going to be mind boggling. There is nothing worse than uncontrolled growth and we as a city would have a huge situation on our hands to try and provide the basic services for that kind of growth if we hadn’t had grown our base.
