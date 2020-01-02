Q&A: Blake Irving talks challenges, goals for first term on city council

Newly-elected Huntsville City Council Member Blake Irving is wrapping up his first couple of months in his new position.
Irving, a Huntsville native and councilmember for Ward 3, has been working in local government for seven years and want to use these skills to benefit his ward and community,
This week, Irving sat down with The Item to look ahead on his first term and what he thinks about the future of Huntsville.
Q: What are some things that you are looking to accomplish in your first term?
A: I would really like to beautify my area in Ward 3. The city has already done some good work in tearing down some abandoned structures, and I want to expand on that by making people be a little more responsible for their own yard. It doesn’t take any money to make your yard clean.
The bigger thing I want to tackle is with affordable apartments, where people are having to live in horrible conditions due to negligent landlords. I want to come up with a way to make the landlords more responsible. I would feel much better if the city went in on the back end to check in on some of these issues.
Q: In your view, what are some of the biggest issues affecting the city of Huntsville?
A: Housing is a huge issue. It’s easy for a developer to buy a chunk of land and build some students apartments that they can then charge $400-500 per room. There needs to be a healthy balance of housing for students and middle-income residents.
The only way we can really control that is with zoning. No one wants an apartment complex by Elkins Lake. So we have to take a hard look at our zoning or lack of zoning.
Q: What are some things that the city of Huntsville should do to prepare for population growth?
A: I am planning to propose that we start looking at expanding our public transit system during strategic planning. We have a diverse demographic here with elderly people that can’t drive and younger people that don't drive. I would like to see a 12-hour Monday through Friday service to get people from one side of town to the other. Utilities is also something we are going to have to think about expanding, especially if Interstate 14 is built north of town.
The population growth will also make us look at the housing issue. We have an influx of people coming that we want here. We have to embrace that and encourage more single family home construction.
