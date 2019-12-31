Q&A: Beebe begins first term, shares thoughts about future of Huntsville

Newly-elected Huntsville City Council Member Daiquiri Beebe is wrapping up her first couple of months in her position.
Beebe, a local realtor in Downtown Huntsville and serving on the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Last week, Beebe sat down with The Item to look ahead on her first term and what she thinks about the future of Huntsville.
Q: What are some things that you are looking to accomplish in your first term?
A: Really, I just want to get input from others and I want to be able to stand up for what the citizens really want. I want to be their spokesperson. One of the things I would really like to do is connect our community more. We have different factions within our community that I would like to see join together. Everybody in this community loves to serve and they love to help each other. The issue is that a lot of times we are doing double things and not reaching our full potential as a community.
Q: In your view, what are some of the biggest issues affecting the city of Huntsville?
A: Improving the city as far as infrastructure… making sure our streets are nice, making sure are sidewalks are nice, making sure we have proper signage and traffic control, making sure we are improving transportation issues and improving Huntsville in general.
Another issue is enforcement of the way things look in town. We need to make sure that buildings aren’t just sitting there falling down. We want to beautify our community, because it makes it more attractive for others and allows us to enjoy it more.
Q: What are some things that the city of Huntsville should do to prepare for population growth?
A: The city should be prepared to spend more money, they should be prepared to use the extra money coming from property taxes and use it in responsible places.
