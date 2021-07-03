It takes months to prepare for a big fireworks show.
Some of the top displays in the Lone Star State are produced by Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics, a Southeast Texas-based company that has put on shows for nearly seven decades.
They have done the fireworks show for the city of Huntsville in previous years and are looking to wow residents again during the July 4 show. In fact the group will be putting on 90 shows over the holiday weekend.
President of the company Aaron Hoot explained that this is only the tip of the iceberg, as these events require loads of time for planning and preparation.
“Prior to the actual setup, there’s a lot of behind the scenes going on where we’re actually prepping the show, getting ready and producing everything that needs to be produced for the show,” Hoot said. “And that typically takes about six months in advance for us to do.”
This amount of preparation is worth it to Hoot when he is able to see the end result, especially the grand finale of the show.
“When the audience is just roaring and clapping at the end, that’s the best part,” Hoot said. “You know you’ve done your part and given the community the best that you can give, and it gives you chills and goosebumps when that happens. That’s my favorite part for sure.”
What makes his finales so great is the build up to it. He explained that there are times that his crew does a “fake” finale then wows the crowd with something even more grand and exciting.
Hoot’s work led cities such as Huntsville to reach out to him last year to provide their residents with a bit of wonder during a trying time. This business was greatly appreciated by him and his workers, as they suffered a loss of 80% of their revenue because of the pandemic canceling their smaller events throughout the year.
Now that they have made a comeback, Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics looks forward to seeing everyone out and about, especially those who were unable to make last year’s show.
“I’m excited that we’re able to put on more shows for people to get out and actually enjoy our independence,” Hoot added.
The Huntsville fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.