An expensive purse containing cash and credit cards was stolen Friday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were called to Eastham-Thomason Park, located in the 900 block of Avenue N around 1 p.m., after the victim reported the crime. Officers say the victim parked her 2019 Honda CRV in the parking lot at noon, when an unknown suspect broke the passenger window and stole the purse, valued at $600.
Later in the day, police say one of the victim’s credit cards were used by the suspect.
“We are investigating the incident and collecting evidence,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Because the suspect used the card, we may be able to get some good video evidence and get him in custody.”
