Police are investigating after a purse containing a wallet, cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle Wednesday night in Huntsville.
Authorities were called to the Gateway Apartments, located in the 5000 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 9 a.m., when a victim reported items stolen from her vehicle.
Officers say between 8 p.m. Tuesday night and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, an unknown suspect entered a vehicle and stole the victim’s purse, containing her wallet, $200 cash, credit cards, a set of Apple Airpods, her student identification and several gift cards.
“We are investigating the incident and reviewing evidence,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is important to remember to not leave valuable items in an unattended vehicle and to always lock your doors.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
