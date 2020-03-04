A purse containing a victim’s wallet, identification and credit cards was stolen from a local apartment complex Monday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were called to the Arbors Apartments, located in the 500 block of Bowers Blvd. around 2:30 p.m., when officers that say between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and stole the purse before fleeing the scene.
“It is important to always lock your doors and keep your valuables with you,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We will be monitoring activity on the cards to see if that may lead to a suspect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.