Most Texas universities and school districts will still require students and staff to wear face masks, after Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that he will lift the statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions starting Wednesday.
Those institutions’ decisions come as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state and vaccine supply remains limited in rural communities. As of Monday, only 5% of Walker County residents were fully vaccinated — far below the recommended threshold for rolling back safety restrictions.
Huntsville ISD and New Waverly ISD will be keeping their current COVID-19 protocols — which include mask mandates — in place for the time being. Sam Houston State University also said last week that they are reviewing the order to determine the next steps, and that protocols will remain in place.
New Waverly ISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said in a message to the community that keeping the mask mandate in place for the school district is in accordance with guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
“While the governor has announced that he will be lifting general health orders this week, TEA has informed all school districts that current health practices cannot be changed unless formal action is taken by a school board,” Hail said. “We are in the process of gathering data at this point, so that the board of trustees has the opportunity to consider data should they choose to consider changes.”
Both public school districts in Walker County have had to shut down campuses this school year due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Huntsville ISD officials have reported 62 student cases and 60 staff cases of the COVID-19 virus since students returned to campus following the winter break.
State officials also announced last week that Texas vaccine providers should include all school staff, Head Start program staff and child care staff in their vaccine administration programs.
Huntsville and New Waverly ISD will be closed next week due to spring break.
