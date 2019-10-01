Members of the New Waverly community joined millions across the nation showing support for local first responders.
The annual event — National Night Out — has become an important celebration among communities across the nation in an effort to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement. Residents of New Waverly were no exception, gathering Tuesday night at New Waverly High School.
“National Night Out was originally just about law enforcement and first responders, but it has grown exponentially in just the last few years,” Walker County Precinct 4 Constable Gene Bartee said. “The event now has different businesses and organizations coming together as a community to support one another.”
Members of the Precinct 4 Road and Bridge Department, Constable's Office, Justice of the Peace's Office, Walker County Sheriff's Office, EMS, New Waverly Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Department of Public Safety and others were on hand to meet and greet their neighbors.
“It is important for us to come out here and meet our neighbors in a positive environment, rather than how we are typically introduced,” New Waverly Fire Chief Jacob Slott said. “This is a really fun event for us and the children and their families. We enjoy showing them our equipment and passing out items. We want them to be happy to see us. You never know if you are inspiring the next firefighter.”
The event also featured games and giveaway items from businesses and organizations including the 4-H Club of New Waverly and H-E-B. First Baptist Church of New Waverly provided tacos to attendees, while Hawthorne Baptist Church cooked up hamburgers and hot dogs.
“This is a unique event because attendees can see the inside of these vehicles their tax dollars fund,” Walker County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Stephen Cole said. “The event has been moved to a larger location because of the enthusiastic reception it receives. We always have new vendors and businesses. We hope it continues to grow and gets better and better.”
