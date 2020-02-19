Report cards are in.
Huntsville ISD officials will host a public hearing tonight at its monthly meeting to highlight the results of the 2018-19 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) for individual campuses. Huntsville ISD was given an overall C rating.
The TAPR, which was released in December, uses the same data as the preliminary ratings did in August but goes into more detail. This means the reports are the result of 2017-2018 school year data. Once the reports are announced, school districts have 90 days to have public hearings about the results.
Of the eight applicable campuses in the district, four met state standards, with four campuses achieving a failing grade on the performance report. Mance Park Middle School had the highest rating with a B.
In an action item during tonight’s meeting, the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is expected to be presented with a campus turnaround plan for Huntsville Intermediate School. A campus is required to develop a turnaround plan if it scores an F for two consecutive years. The plan must be implemented if a campus receives an F rating for a third year.
Other items expected to be discussed at tonight’s meeting includes:
• Consideration of the 2020-21 school/ instructional calendars.
• Consideration for the purchase of two modular buildings. Vanguard Modular Building Systems had the low-bid at $102,765.
• Consideration for the purchase and installation of the Voice Fire Alarm Evacuation System at Huntsville Elementary School with a price of $96,846.
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins Administration Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.