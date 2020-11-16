Small businesses in Huntsville could soon get some much needed assistance.
With a deadline looming, the city of Huntsville is looking to spend what's left of its $2.28 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds. In response, city officials are gearing up to launch a COVID-19 Small Business Resource Grant program, which will be utilized to provide funding for small businesses to cover their economic damages from the pandemic.
City staff has recommended setting aside $400,000 from the original allocation to establish the grant program. However, the program must first be approved by the Huntsville City Council.
Local businesses will be able to receive relief grant amounts up to $10,000. However, qualified businesses must have less than 25 employees, must be current on all tax payments and experienced a 25 percent or greater reduction in revenue between March 1 and May 31.
Priority will be given to businesses that have frequent or close contact with customers, including retail, restaurant/ food service and personal care. Grant funds can be used for rent/ mortgage, employee support, utilities, supplies to offer alternative business access and COVID-19 supplies.
The funds will be administered by a review committee made up of city staff.
Other items expected to be presented to the Huntsville City Council tonight include:
• consideration of an ordinance that will increase regulation towards the use of golf carts on public streets.
• consideration of contracts or utility relocation in connection with the I-45 construction project.
• an update on a development agreement between the city of Huntsville and Otillio Perez for development improvements on Jenkins Rd.
• an update on litigation between the city and architects for the new police headquarters.
Tonight's meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside Huntsville City Hall.
