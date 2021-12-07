Providing a safe space

An iconic Montgomery County business is finding a new start in Huntsville, after the pandemic nearly ended its two-decade run. Now, Huntsville’s LGBTQ+ community will finally have a place to call their own and embrace their identities at Ranch Hill Saloon.
Located in the old 116 Boxing Club gym, next to the Greyhound Station in Downtown Huntsville, the building’s services may have changed, but its purpose has not – Ranch Hill Saloon is a place for fighters, forging a refuge for themselves in Home Sweet Huntsville.
“They’re entitled to go to a place where they can feel as safe as anyone, and from what I’m hearing up here, they’re not that comfortable going to Shenanigans or places like that, because you have to watch yourself. But here, they can be themselves within reason,” Ranch Hill Saloon owner Debbie Steele said.
Ranch Hill Saloon is Huntsville’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ bar, leaving its roots in Montgomery County for a new start, after the economic impact of the pandemic ravaged the business.
“It just knocked us out. We were shut down, we were having trouble making ends meet. I applied for every kind of loan there was and I think the most I got was $10,000 and it didn’t even touch the rent that was past due,” Steele said.
Ranch Hill Saloon has faced its share of battles since first opening in Conroe 21 years-ago. Struggling with the undermining attempts of a homophobic landlord, the original business owners were eventually driven out of their lease after only two years and gave up on the business, selling Ranch Hill Saloon to Steele in 2002.
“The owners of the bar wanted out, they didn’t want anything else to do with it, it’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of prejudices, it’s a lot of violence sometimes with people who are against the LGBTQ groups,” Steele said.
She purchased the business from them and moved it to The Woodlands, where she reopened the saloon as not just a LGBTQ+ bar, but an “alternative bar,” for all of society’s outcasts to find a place of belonging. However, despite the more modern viewpoints of Huntsville’s metropolitan neighbor, she still faced backlash from the community, seeking to terrorize her and her clientele.
After 18 years of defending their home in The Woodlands, Steele was forced to make the difficult decision of closing the business in August, though she wasn’t ready to give up just yet. At the suggestion of her business’ manager, who was born and raised in the Huntsville area, Steele braved the idea of looking East to revive Ranch Hill Saloon yet again with the help of her family.
“It hurt my heart, I went into a really deep depression because I thought we were done and thank God that I’m stubborn enough to say that I don’t want to go out like this, I don’t want it to end like this,” Steele said.
“I came out in my twenties and I’ll soon be 70, so I’ve been fighting this fight for many years and my daughter is right there beside me, she and my granddaughter are advocates for the community and I have to keep going now, because it’s what I stand for, equality for all people,” Steele added.
It’s a welcome change for Huntsville Pride president Nick Ransford, who notes that before, LGBTQ+ community members would have to leave the city, venturing as far as The Woodlands and Downtown Houston to enjoy an evening with friends.
“We didn’t feel comfortable a lot of times at the bars up here,” Ransford said, adding that while 12th Street Bar has historically been very welcoming and accommodating to the LGBTQ+ community, it’s not the same as having a dedicated environment to feel safe, knowing that the ownership will not tolerate discrimination against them.
"I have a very strict guideline for the way people behave, and I will say that the most problems I have is straight people coming to a bar that’s primarily LGBTQ and thinking that we’re a freak show, so they can come and do whatever,” Steele said. “That’s not who we are, we are not a freak show, we are human beings just like you and everybody else around.”
While Steele expects that there may be intolerance to overcome in the community, she’s no stranger to the tactics of threatening parties and knows that prejudice comes with the territory.
“Hopefully we’ll handle it with no violence and just let them know that we’re not any different than they are. As sure as they are in their manhood, we’re sure in our lifestyle and we want to be treated the same way with respect,” Steele added.
The bar is still a work in progress, but as it all starts to come together, she hopes to use the large covered patio for concerts, crawfish boils and barbecue cook-offs. Inside, a game area will be completed with pool tables, while a large corral for dancing has been constructed in the middle of the main room with a full bar at the back. Dressing areas have been added upstairs for drag show performers to ready themselves to take the stage, complete with a DJ booth playing Top 40 hits.
“It definitely will be interesting,” Steele said. “Everyone is welcome, as long as they’re accepting of other people. I don’t want us to judge a person because they’re straight, and I also don’t want them to judge us because we’re not straight and we’re all kinds of make up of people.”
“I’m looking forward to having a place that we can gather and a place that even Huntsville Pride can call home, hold events at and let people know in the community that the city is changing, we’re becoming more inclusive,” Ransford added.
Steele says that she is hoping for a grand opening near Christmas or New Year’s, however, for now, Ranch Hill Saloon is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and accepts cash only.
Ranch Hill Saloon is located in Downtown Huntsville at 1000 12th Street in Huntsville.
