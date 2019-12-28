Providing a male role model

New mentoring group Men of Men has been taking the place of ‘dad’ for many boys in the community, helping transform them into young men and inspiring them to reach their full potential.
Originally, Men of Men Mentoring Group was an idea to reach some young men that don’t have dads, who may be being raised by only their mother or grandmother, and take them fishing, bowling and to do some outside activities. However, Men of Men president Terrence Bell said God put it on their hearts to do more.
“We wanted to step into that place of ‘dad’, or whoever is missing, and love on them as if they’re our own son,” Bell said.
Men of Men started out with a focus on Samuel Walker Elementary and Huntsville Elementary, as well as younger children in the community, before expanding to Huntsville Intermediate after seeing both the need and success of the program.
“We have kids that have known that they are going to grow up to be some kind of gangster, so we want to kind of detour them from that … my motto is always that I want the kids to graduate and still have a name, not a number,” Bell said. “It’s so big because we live in a prison town that’s full of prisons, and I don’t want these young people to try to make that their place of destination.”
Coming together just this past fall semester, the program is officially composed of 15 kids at the moment, with more applications in the process of being completed.
“Within three months it went from one kid to the next week it was like, here’s ten more kids,” Bell said.
While part of the application is designed for parents, students are asked to fill out their own section as well, telling the mentors a little about themselves. The application is finished with the student’s own crafted signature, giving them ownership over the application.
“It kind of just shows them that ownership and makes them feel really important, and that’s what I want them to know – your voice is just as much important as what we’re asking your parent, so you know that coming into our organization, that your voice, your options, your opinion and your facts do matter,” Bell said.
Prompts such as ‘what I like to do’, ‘I’m angry when this happens’, ‘I’m having a great day when this happens’, ‘here’s some activities that I want to do’ and ‘some things that I really don’t like’, helps the mentors learn about the applicant and tailor the program for them.
Through the application process with parents, mentors are given the right to enter the classroom, bridging the gap between community and school district. The mentors participate in lessons with the kids to see what they are working on and learn the process of what is being taught so as to better assist them.
“Huntsville Intermediate has done an excellent job of communicating with us on all levels. I try to be on that campus every day of the week and being apart of that campus has been such a blessing,” Bell said. “I want people to know that our school district is doing everything they can to be successful.”
Bell works more with the older kids at the intermediate level, trying to get them ready to transition to Mance Park Middle School with a clean slate. With the younger age group at Samuel Walker Houston Elementary, mentors help the boys open milks and show them the proper way to sit and eat lunch, usually while discussing Power Rangers and Spider Man.
“I think where it’s lacking is certain kids don’t know how to deal with communicating with certain kids. We’re a technology-sound community and world now where everybody communicates from phones,” Bell said.
Group activities are created to teach the boys social skills, while regular group meet and greets with mentors, kids and parents opens discussion about the process, improvements and, most importantly, creates a safe space to hear the concerns of both parents and children.
The volunteers keep in close contact with the parents outside of these meetings, calling twice a week to report to parent and child on the good or bad behaviors they saw that week.
“We kind of have that wedge between the parent and the kid because even though that kid might not want to share some things with mom or grandma, they’ll open up to us,” Bell said. “Whatever information that they share, we’ll share that with mom and say, ‘hey, this is what’s going on in his life’.”
Kids often express concerns from bullying and not being sure if they will have food for the next week, to not knowing what they are going to wear the next day.
“We deal with kids that come from all different walks of life, some fortunate, some that are not so fortunate. It’s just a blessing that we’ve been able to be that middle man to come help them out a whole lot,” Bell said.
The impact and success that Men of Men has garnered so quickly is powerful, to say the least. Students who were picking fights, skipping class and who rejected their mentors’ guidance upon first visits are now headed down the right path and even refer to their mentors as ‘dad’.
“We’re talking about kids that were constantly in trouble for this, that and the other, to now actually liking the principal, wanting to make a better career, already thinking about what they want to do when they get out of school,” Bell said, noting one student who was once known as a bully, who now aspires to be a nurse and helps his peers in the nurse’s office every day.
For most mentoring programs, once the kids reach their peak and are able to stand on their own, they are released from the program. Men of Men will support their ‘sons’ for as long as they want or need.
“We’ll stay here with that kid as long as that kid wants to be here. We’ll follow them all the way to high school, even through college if they want,” Bell said.
