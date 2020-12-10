Individuals incarcerated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice now have added opportunities to gain employment when reentering civilian life.
During a virtual signing on Thursday, officials with TDCJ, the Windham School District, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and the Texas Workforce Commission signed a memorandum of understanding that will provide additional support for inmates who complete career and technical education training. In addition, Texas businesses will have an increased availability of skilled workers, all thanks to a special partnership of four state entities.
“The mission of the Department of Criminal Justice is to provide public safety, promote positive change in inmate behavior, integrate offenders into society and assist victims of crime,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “We can achieve public safety in many ways, but one way to achieve this is by assisting someone that has been incarcerated in their reentry. When they are successful after their release and don’t come back to prison, that’s real public safety.”
Collaboratively, the agencies and Windham School District will aim to support educational, occupational licensing and employment outcomes for individuals who have received career and technical education training during incarceration. Emphasis will be placed on licensed and regulated programs that include, but are not limited to, electrical, cosmetology and air conditioning and refrigeration.
All parties agree that the identification of career pathways, training, opportunities and license eligibility predetermination for persons trained in regulated programs are critical to post-incarceration success. In addition, they emphasize training a skilled, highly employable workforce for Texas communities.
The Windham School District, which is based in Huntsville, provides academic, career and technical training within 86 TDCJ unit-based campuses across the state. Approximately 60,000 inmates utilize the programs each year.
