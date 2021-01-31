There is a constant need for affordable housing in the city of Huntsville.
A Montgomery County developer believes that creating the first municipal utility district in the city of 41,000 could be just the fix.
Under state law, developers are allowed to create these utility districts as a local government authority in order to levy additional taxes on the future residents of a development. The tax revenue will help fund, via debt, the creation of public infrastructure and help maintain things such as parks and retention ponds.
“The plan is to develop a master-planned community with a mixed-use of some retail and commercial properties, but mostly residential,” Chris Wren, a developer on the project said during a Huntsville City Council meeting last month. “One thing that always seems to surface in this area is the need for single-family housing. Our concept is to develop multiple pods of housing that will attract anyone and everyone.”
MUDs vary in size, but they generally serve master-planned communities of a few hundred households. Overall, Texas has more than 1,200 special districts, many of which are located outside of city limits where there are no municipal services.
The proposed master-planned community is expected to take up approximately 360 acres and back up to the Sam Houston National Forest. A small portion of the subdivision will have frontage on Veterans Memorial Parkway, with the majority of the homesites resting southeast of the Spring Lake subdivision.
However, before the developers can move forward with the project, they will need to gain support from the Huntsville City Council and the 87th Legislature of the state of Texas.
City officials noted that the developer has agreed to annex the land covered under the MUD into the city limits, saying that “staff supports the creation of the development district, provided it is wholly inside the city limits.”
If approved by the city and the state, the proposed Huntsville Municipal Utility District No. 1 would be one of multiple master-planned communities that the developers have constructed, including Magnolia Reserve, Spicewood Trails, Grace Landing in Conroe and Ranch Hill.
MEETING INFORMATION
Support for the MUD is expected to go before the Huntsville City Council on Feb. 2. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall and can be live-streamed at huntsvilletx.gov or itemonline.com.
