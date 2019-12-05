The Huntsville City Council sent food truck regulations back to the planning commission for another look, after months of discussion over a proposed ordinance.
Two food truck owners spoke at a public hearing last month commenting against the proposed ordinance, which would put restrictions on items such as the hours of operation a food trucks location.
Several council members agreed that some of the initial regulations were too restrictive on future businesses, and would hurt entrepreneurship in the city.
On Thursday, many of the more controversial regulations were deleted from the proposal by the Huntsville Planning Commission ... with the exception of restrictions hours of operations and location.
The amended ordinance, which is expected to be presented to city council in two weeks, will still regulate food truck hours from 6 a.m. to midnight and ban mobile food trucks within 200 feet of an established brick-and-mortar restaurant.
“Other types of businesses don’t have to ask for permission from its competition,” said commissioner Scott Nichols, who voted against keeping the location regulation.
However, the majority of commissioners disagreed with the measure passing off a 3-2 vote.
“Brick and mortar restaurants are making a major investment in their property and you don’t want to have someone just come up and set up shop at their front door,” commissioner Al Hooten said in rebuttal.
Items removed from the ordinance include regulations on entertainment, drive-thrus, seating and signage.
The final vote on the ordinance by the city council is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
