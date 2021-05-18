Home development is quickly flocking to Huntsville.
Tonight, the Huntsville City Council is expected to hear arguments towards the development of a new master-planned community that will bring approximately 900 new homes to Huntsville. City council notes show that the new development is scheduled to be located just north of FM 2821 on American Legion Drive and will include 230 acres of development.
It is the second master-planned community that has been presented to council this year, after members provided support for the creation of a Municipal Utility District for a 360-acre development near the Sam Houston National Forest on the southern edge of town.
Under state law, developers are allowed to create these utility districts as a local government authority in order to levy additional taxes on the future residents of a development. The tax revenue will help fund, via debt, the creation of public infrastructure and help maintain things such as parks and retention ponds.
MUDs vary in size, but they generally serve master-planned communities of a few hundred households. Overall, Texas has more than 1,200 special districts, many of which are located outside of city limits where there are no municipal services.
The developer, Waterstone, says that the master plan community will primarily house three and four bedroom entry-level homes, ranging from 1,400 to 2,200 square-feet. Townhomes will be available as low as $160,000, while mid-cycle homes will range from $250,000 to $325,000.
If approved, the city council will then have to decide if they want to include the development into the already established Huntsville MUD No. 1 or if they want to establish a second utility district.
The workshop on the proposed development will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the city council meeting to follow at 6 p.m. A livestream of the council meeting can be found at itemonline.com or at huntsvilletx.gov.
