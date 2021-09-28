HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville ISD trustees will get a look at a proposed design and construction outline for a renovated Mance Park Middle School during a called meeting tonight.
The expansion is part of a massive renovation and construction bond project with a near $127 million price tag. The project will expand and enhance the current building that was originally constructed in the 1960s.
District leaders are looking to add space to the middle school that will accommodate three grades, including more classrooms, a larger cafeteria with performance stage and extensive renovations to athletic, physical education and fine arts areas. The new building will also allow for more enhanced security measures.
The Mance Park Middle School design is the second schematic design that will be presented to the district’s board of trustees. Design documents for a new athletics stadium and baseball/ softball complex were approved two months prior.
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin tonight at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2821 in Huntsville.
