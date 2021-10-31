Promoting Huntsville's eateries: Visitors Center gears up for restaurant week

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s Restaurant Week is set to return Nov. 5, offering the community the chance to find their new favorite restaurant and specials, while supporting small business owners in the community.
2020 was the first year for Huntsville’s Restaurant Week, hosted by the Sam Houston Statue Visitor’s Center, as a way to encourage support for locally owned restaurants that were suffering through the effects of the pandemic. In its inaugural year, 19 restaurants, eateries and wineries participated in an effort to ease the COVID recession. However, in the midst of a recovering economy and understaffing at the visitor’s center, only four businesses have signed up for the second year.
Five Loaves Deli is the only returning business from last year’s Restaurant Week, promoting its classic southern comfort foods with a $9 special. The Turkey Delight will get foodies ready for the holiday season with a hot turkey sandwich topped with provolone cheese, bacon and cranberry chutney on cheddar-jalapeño bread and a cup of the soup of the day.
The family-owned business will be accompanied by fellow Restaurant Week participants Kajun Kreol Cafe, City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar and Peyt’s Soup Kitchen with special items and discounts in store to remind the community that they’re open for business and ready to serve.
“I think (events like restaurant week) really help promote the business and get the word out. It gets people in here trying the food and finding their new favorite place to eat,” City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar administrative assistant Brooke Pichotta said.
City Hall Cafe and Pie Bar will be offering 10% off of their famous hand-cut and hand-battered chicken fried steak dinners, with a choice of two sides, gravy and a roll.
“Our chicken fried steak is the award-winning chicken fried steak for the Huntsville It’s Reader’s Choice Awards, so it is definitely our most popular meal and people always come in raving about it, bragging about it and ordering lots of them,” Pichotta said.
While City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar has been a staple in the community for nearly a decade, for newcomer Peyt’s Soup Kitchen owner, Peyton Sanders, the event is similarly an integral marketing tool for spreading the word about his food truck, which opened just five months ago.
“I think it’s good that I can get in there and offer something that I specialize in with grilled cheese and soup,” Sanders said.
For Restaurant Week, Sanders will be adding a seasonal twist to his tried and true grilled cheese sandwich with hand carved turkey for $4.99, which pairs perfectly with his ever changing soup of the day.
Located just down Sam Houston Avenue from City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar, Peyt’s Soup Kitchen is quietly tucked away off of the beaten path on Lake Road. While the location is perfectly placed as a neighborhood joint for budget conscious households and students, he’s hoping his participation in Restaurant Week will make his food truck a destination for customers near and far.
“(Events like Restaurant Week) gives people the opportunity to put their business out there, get more exposure and, since they’re putting it on the tourism part of the website, it can help put these businesses on the map (for people passing through),” Sanders said.
Across town, Kajun Kreol Cafe manager Ally Miller says that she too is hoping to get the word out about her small eatery, which opened at the beginning of August.
“It’s been slow going because we’re inside of the Walmart, so it’s kind of a weird location, but everyone is starting to taste our food and business is starting to pick up,” Miller said.
Kajun Kreol Cafe is a small chain originally from the French Quarter in New Orleans, and will be sharing their classic two-piece fried catfish and three fried shrimp, two sides and a drink for $12 through Restaurant Week.
“It’s really good, you get a lot of food for the price and it’s all made to order so it’s really fresh and crispy,” Miller said, adding that it pairs well with their most popular item, boudin balls.
The community is encouraged to post photos and share their Restaurant Week experience on social media channels using the hashtag #visithuntsvilletx to help promote tourism for the area.
Due to the smaller participation for this year’s event, the Visitor’s Center will not only be promoting the four restaurants, but other local eateries that call Huntsville home.
“Hopefully even though maybe their favorite food truck doesn’t have a Restaurant Week special, they’ll still go out and celebrate Restaurant Week with other restaurants as well,” Lacy said.
Huntsville Restaurant Week will take place Nov. 5 -14 with specials at Five Loaves Deli, Kajun Kreol Cafe, City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar and Peyt’s Soup Kitchen.