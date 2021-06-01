Preserving the history of COVID-19

Inspired by the recollections of past virus events, the Huntsville Public Library, in partnership with the Walker County Genealogical Society, are seeking out the community’s memories from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Preserving Your Story project will help future generations see how the pandemic affected the community’s lives over the past year and how Walker County was forever changed.
“I got the idea when I was reading some diaries about the 1917-1918 flu epidemic and they were so fascinating that I thought why do we not do a COVID project?” Walker County Genealogical Society president Johnnie Jo Dickenson said. “This has impacted everybody differently, so I want it to be a community-wide project and I want it to include everybody and write how this has affected you and how it’s changed the way you live.”
For many, nothing has been the same since March 2020. The pandemic has seen the loss of favorite businesses, changed the perception of essential workers, altered the way we communicate, shown newfound admiration for educators and overall exemplified the importance of strengthening the ties of the community.
‘Preserving Your Story’ will be a collection of the community’s accounts of how the pandemic affect their everyday lives from grocery shopping and doctor visits to online schooling and isolation. As all experiences are different, there’s no guided prompt for adults, Dickenson only asks that they reflect back on what impact the pandemic made in their lives.
“I think it’s such a good idea to do this, because I remember when it started, I wanted to figure out everything I could about the last pandemic one hundred years ago, the Spanish flu. Wouldn’t it be good in case there’s another one, and there probably will be, if we had something here that people could access, some kind of resource like that?” Adult literacy coordinator Mary Kokot said.
Adults who are unable to write their own stories or feel uncomfortable writing, can meet with Kokot during library hours to record an oral telling of their experience and transcribe it to print.
Children’s coordinator Bailie Pretzer will be including the project in the children’s summer reading program with prompts and questions to encourage younger ages to contribute, with their parents’ help. Pretzer will also be asking more tech-savvy guardians to participate in video and voice recorded submissions for a more well-rounded archive.
“We were all sequestered for an entire year and it impacted everyone in more ways than one. Even for the toddlers, they missed out on facial recognition, expressions and learning through all of the non-verbal signals, and then your older kids missed out on birthday parties and going to museums,” Pretzer said, recalling her own niece’s struggles in adapting to online schooling and time spent away from friends at home in the countryside.
In addition to the Preserving Your Story project, Walker County Genealogical Society historian Arletha Ford is also composing a scrapbook of newspaper clippings and photos about how the pandemic is affecting the community. Individuals are welcome to submit items to be included.
Submissions for the scrapbook and Preserving Your Story will remain open at the library for the foreseeable future, however, Dickenson hopes that one day the final form will be preserved as a book in the library for all to experience.
