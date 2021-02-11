Police are searching for a couple who they say assaulted a male and stole his prescription medication late Wednesday evening.
Officers were dispatched to a local clinic on State Hwy. 75, where the victim says he asked a Black male and a white female to take him to Walgreens so he could pick up his prescription medication. He told officers that he picked up his prescriptions, and was then robbed and assaulted on the drive back.
The suspects ultimately stopped and pushed the 49-year-old victim out of their car in the parking lot of the clinic, having stolen his medication, CPAP machine, clothes and iPhone. Police say that the victim sustained minor bumps and bruises.
Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
