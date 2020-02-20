A pill bottle containing several pills of Seroquel and 28 grams of Xanax, along with over an ounce of marijuana were found during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the 600 block of Normal Park Drive around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a vehicle was seen driving with expired registration. While approaching the vehicle, officers say that they detected the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Tyler McBride, 20, of Huntsville – to exit the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers say they recovered the drugs, which were in individual distribution packaging.
“This was a good haul for just one arrest,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am glad we were able to intercept the drugs before he made his sales.”
McBride was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $38,500 in bonds.
