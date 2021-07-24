Preparing for the school year

Walker County schools are set to return on August 12, with the goal of creating an excitingly normal school year experience for students and staff, despite growing concerns over the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
“We believe that we must continue to prepare as best we can for all scenarios. Essentially, we hope and plan to return as close to normal as we can in all things, but we will continue to work on contingency plans to meet the needs of students,” New Waverly ISD superintendent Darol Hail said. “It is apparent that this virus has had many ebbs and flows in terms of the course it has run and thus knowing the answers for what will happen in several months is difficult, at best. However, our students, staff and community did an amazing job last year and we hope that it will continue to be successful.”
New Waverly ISD experienced only one closure at its high school in September 2020 due to a COVID-19 outbreak among several students and teachers. Since then, its identified cases were reportedly minimal throughout the remainder of the year. Moving forward into the 2021-2022 school year, both New Waverly and Huntsville school districts will treat those who test positive for COVID-19 or present symptoms of the virus the same as any illness.
“We will continue to stay vigilant and in close communication with our families, and of course county, state and health officials, as so much of this continues to be a fluid situation. We plan on continuing good hygiene, hiring additional support personnel to address cleaning and disinfecting, while choosing to utilize some of the good practical protocols that we developed last year,” Hail said.
However, the greatest difference will be both districts’ optional mask policies in relation to Governor Greg Abbot’s prohibition of government entities, including public schools, from requiring masks to be worn by staff or students.
“We will encourage mask wearing by any staff member or student, vaccinated or unvaccinated, that believes it in their best interest to continue wearing a mask,” Huntsville ISD superintendent Scott Sheppard said.
“Huntsville ISD will continue many of the precautions that proved effective in fighting the spread of COVID-19 during the past school year, such as extra cleaning and disinfecting in our buildings and buses, encouraging the use of hand washing and hand sanitizer, and limiting proximity wherever practical,” Sheppard said.
New Waverly and Huntsville ISD will be returning under full capacity, as the Texas Education Agency has not extended funding for schools to continue providing virtual education options. However, a pre-existing Texas Online Preparatory School under the wing of HISD, continues to be a growing option for families.
Overall, the return to normal is welcome for both superintendents, who experienced heightened stress trying to balance both in-person and virtual learning models simultaneously, and students who largely performed better in the classroom.
“One thing the pandemic made very clear is that an overwhelming majority of students in every school district need face-to-face instruction to learn and succeed in school. Testing data proves that our kids need our teachers, and students perform better when they are in a traditional school,” Sheppard said. “For this reason, it is imperative we all work together to limit the spread of COVID-19, so our children can learn and catch up from the devastating impact of learning loss that occurred over the past two school years.”
As of Thursday, 35.58% of Walker County is fully vaccinated, leaving the remaining majority of the population susceptible to the delta variant of the virus, which appears to be 225% more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 strains. Available vaccines prove to be highly effective against the virus, however, due to the low vaccination rate across the state at around 43% and the highly contagious nature of the variant, health professionals are predicting another wave could be in store.
For parents planning their back to school to-do lists and wanting to get their kids vaccinated – health experts say that the time is now.
Children as young as 12 years-old can be protected against the coronavirus and fast-spreading delta variant with the help of the Pfizer vaccine, however, a little planning ahead is required for children to be fully vaccinated before the semester really sets in. Pfizer is a two-step vaccine, requiring at least 21 days between each shot and two weeks after the second shot for the vaccine to sufficiently build up a defense in the immune system.
The Pfizer vaccine is available locally at CVS Pharmacy and appointments can be made online at www.cvs.com. The Texas Department of State Health Services will also host a vaccine clinic at Huntsville High School from 9 a.m. to noon on July 31. Anyone can register for the DSHS event by visiting getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov or by calling the Texas Vaccine Support Center at 1-833-832-7067.
