Commissioners Court has approved new voting precincts in Walker County due to statutorily required redistricting.
Some previously established voting lines had to be adjusted due to the new congressional district splitting Walker County. The Texas Election Code does not allow for a congressional district to split voting precincts. Therefore, instead of adding five new precincts, Commissioners Court decided it would be best to adjust voting lines to be in compliance. It is important for voters and community members to know that the move of voting lines did not change commissioner precincts or districts for which they vote in.
In addition to the movement of these boundaries, a new voting precinct, Precinct 405, also had to be created because of the congressional split. Commissioners Court approved the consolidation of this small precinct with the neighboring Precinct 403 to eliminate the need for an additional polling location in Walker County.
Voters can expect to receive new voter registration certificates during January 2022, which will reflect new voter registration districts. It is important for voters to remember that all polling locations in Walker County are countywide. Therefore, voters may cast their vote on Election Day at any of the eight countywide open polling locations, regardless of voting precinct designation.
Minor redistricting changes within the City of Huntsville were made to commissioner precinct boundaries. These moves were necessary to balance population growth experienced in Precinct 2 based on the 2020 U.S. Census. All changes were approved by Commissioners Court in late November.
Maps of the approved commissioner precincts and voting precincts can be found on the voting registration website at www.co.walker.tx.us/elections. Voters can also contact the Voter Registration office at (936) 436-4959 with any questions they may have regarding their new districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.