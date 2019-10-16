Get ready for some live music and community fellowship in Huntsville.
Greater Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ is hosting the citywide Praise Fest, October 19 from noon to 7:00 p.m. at Eastham/Thomason Park, on 10th Street.
“Praise Fest began in 2014 as an idea of our pastor’s wife, Susie Greggs. It was her vision to bring churches from the area together to sing and praise God in one location,” said Garland Spivey, the music minister of Greater Robinson Memorial. “Mac Woodward, who was the Mayor of Huntsville at the time was instrumental in getting the event off the ground.”
Praise Fest is a collaboration of over 25 churches of different denominations from Huntsville and surrounding areas, with the theme “Now is the Time” for the city of Huntsville to come together and worship the Lord. The event will give each church’s choir or praise team a chance to present a 15-minute musical performance.
“The event has been growing in popularity each year. If we didn’t have Praise Fest, I would’ve never experienced some of the great performances that other churches put on,” Spivey added. “I told each group to do what they do each Sunday and praise the Lord. It is an outstanding event.”
Attendees will be treated to free food and drinks, thanks to donations from local vendors throughout the event. Those planning to attend the event are also asked to bring lawn chairs.
“Our main goal is to bring the entire community of Huntsville together regardless of race or ethnicity. When we get to Heaven, everybody will be united and come together, which is what we want to do,” Spivey said. “We encourage everybody to come out and enjoy the food, music and fellowship. They will have a great time.”
The event is free and open to the public.
