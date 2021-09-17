Powerhouse performances define 'Scenes from a Marriage'

The first thing HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage” shows us is a moment of measured artifice.
The new miniseries, adapted by writer Hagai Levi from Ingmar Bergman’s legendary 1970s Swedish series of the same name, opens with a long shot of star Jessica Chastain walking through a soundstage to her mark on the show’s set, calmly handing off coffee cups and jewelry to assistants as she prepares to shoot a scene.
At first it feels like an odd choice, to deliberately show us that we’re watching an actor going through the mundane preparation that leads up to the make-believe, but as Chastain slips her character’s wedding ring on and sits down in front of the camera, the intention becomes clearer. It’s a moment not unlike watching a curtain rise on a stage in a theater. We know that stage is not really the environment it’s pretending to be, and that the actors aren’t really the people they’re portraying. We know that we’re all watching a show, but we lean forward anyway, because by showing us the curtain going up, the players are inviting us to take part in their illusion, daring us to believe that they can convince us it’s real.
And indeed, once the curtain has lifted and the show is off and running, “Scenes from a Marriage” gets very convincing very fast. Chastain is Mira, one half of a couple that includes Oscar Isaac as her husband Jonathan. He’s an academic, she’s a tech executive, and as we first meet them they have an opportunity lay out exactly how they feel about their marriage to a visiting student (Sunita Mani) conducting a survey for a study. In a series of long, carefully paced shots, Levi lets us get to know his couple, from Mira’s potential insecurity about being away from their daughter to be the family’s chief breadwinner to Jonathan’s detachment from his Jewish faith. It’s a slow burn introduction, but from the beginning the intention is clear: Give us an intimate portrait of two people, and let Chastain and Isaac make a meal out of it.
If you’re watching “Scenes from a Marriage,” or you plan to, there’s a good chance you’re doing it simply because of the presence of one or both of the two leads. This is a series that largely takes place inside one family’s home, and though there are guest stars wandering in and out, the focus is almost always on Mira and Jonathan. That means Chastain and Isaac are carrying the series outside of Levi’s ever-present authorial voice, and neither of them disappoints.
As with Levi’s direction, which never pushes into flashy territory and always delivers a kind of character-first focus that perfectly suits the material, Chastain and Isaac aren’t out to prove something here. They’re not trying to win you over with massive, emotionally wrought performances, at least not right away. There’s a patience to their work, and to their chemistry together, that deepens and enriches the whole piece. Chastain is captivating even when she’s sitting alone, thinking, waiting for the moment when she has to enter a room of other people who might exhaust her. Isaac builds an extraordinary performance as a careful, quiet, intellectual man who does his best to remove emotion from various equations, only to find it creeping back in again when even he doesn’t expect it. There’s a tremendous subtlety to the work both stars are doing that makes this whole endeavor worthwhile, and they seem bound to turn into two of the year’s best performances.
As the title and subject matter might suggest, “Scenes from a Marriage” is not an easy watch. It is, however, a very rewarding one, revealing a series that’s capable almost instantaneously of convincing you that it’s not an illusion. You’re watching something raw, real, and very close to home.
‘Scenes from a Marriage’ is now streaming on HBO Max.
