After returning from a vacation, a local family was surprised to find their home rearranged, with a TV and food stolen.
Officers were called to the Watkins Clark Home Park, located in the 100 block of White Circle around 6 p.m. Tuesday, after the owner reported the incident. Police say while the family was on vacation between Dec. 17 and Dec. 31, an unknown suspect was possibly living in the home.
The family returned to find bullets and cigars, which did not belong to them on their counter. They also realized their 32 inch television was stolen and chicken and pork chops were eaten.
“This is certainly a bizarre situation and we are looking into if previous residents had returned while the family was gone,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are processing the scene and hope to have a suspect soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.