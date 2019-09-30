An attack victim went on the offensive Thursday evening, after police say a women used a stun gun on a man choking her.
Police were called to the Pines Apartments, located in the 2400 block of Lake Road around 10 p.m., after a victim reported being attacked. Officers say the victim was bringing groceries from her vehicle to her apartment, when a suspect came up from behind her and grabbed her by the throat.
Police say the victim used a stun gun on the suspect and ran into her apartment to call the police, but before they arrived, he fled the scene.
“This is a scary situation for the victim, but she did a great job defending herself and preventing a worse attack,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “Citizens should always be alert and aware of their surroundings.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
