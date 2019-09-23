Officers are investigating after police say a neighborhood dispute turned physical Friday night in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Cline Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday, after a victim reported being assaulted by their neighbor. Officers say the victim heard a disturbance and loud music coming from their neighbor and asked them to keep the noise down, when the neighbor punched the victim in the face, causing a bloody nose and cuts. The man did not require medical attention.
When speaking to the suspect, police say that he denied punching the victim.
“We are still going over stories and investigating the incident,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “When we have all of the facts, we will take the proper action.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
